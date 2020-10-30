Gazette endorsement: For Public Service Commission, Valerie McMurtry

For Public Service Commissioner, District Two, we endorse Democrat Valerie McMurtry.

This newspaper has advocated the elimination of an elected Public Service Commission, not because we do not believe in the will of the electorate, but because the result has continued to be dysfunctional.

For the time being, we believe a new broom is best.

McMurtry's opponent, Republican incumbent Tony O'Donnell, is on record as saying the utter dysfunction of an office in which one commissioner stole the personal emails of another and posted them online "has not affected one single decision that the commission has made. Not one. Not even a little bit. There is no dysfunction in the actual work of the Public Service Commission."

We couldn't disagree much more emphatically.

When The Billings Gazette requested public records from the agency, its response was to sue us, wasting taxpayer dollars in an attempt to avoid its self-induced embarrassment. The agency lost the suit and the records were released. Among other findings, it showed that Mandi Hinman, PSC administrator, received more than $21,000 in raises since 2016, prompting an investigation by the legislative auditor's office. O'Donnell said he was not aware of the increases.