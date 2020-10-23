Gazette endorsement: Greg Gianforte for governor

Greg Gianforte has basically been running for governor since 2015.

Yes, he ran for Congress and won in 2018, but it was never the end goal. The hugely successful tech entrepreneur has been pushing to get the chance to apply his conservative values and business acumen to the job of running the state of Montana.

We believe it’s time to let him have his chance.

We do not believe Steve Bullock has done a bad job of running the state. We do not believe his Democratic would-be successor, Mike Cooney, would do a bad job either. He has experience, empathy and the ability to work both sides of the Legislature. But the force of will that Gianforte brings to this race cannot be denied.

Legislators on the right wing of the state Republican Party, hugely frustrated by the defection of the moderates who worked with Bullock to get things done in this past legislative session, have been champing at the bit for a governor who wouldn’t use both jawbone and veto power to thwart their ambitions.