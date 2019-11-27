If you go

Festival of Trees starts Dec. 5 at the MetraPark Expo Center with the 6 p.m. gala champagne reception, followed by dinner, silent auction items and live auction of 36 beautifully decorated Christmas trees donated by local churches, clubs, businesses and other artists. Tickets are $75 each or $800 for a table of eight. Advance purchase is required by calling 252-9799.

The festival is open to the public 3-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $3 per person or $10 for a family.

Along with tree viewing, the festival includes vendors in the Craft Boutique and continuous local dance and musical entertainment. Family games and crafts are featured Dec. 6 (Friday night), along with Santa Claus. Santa is scheduled to return Dec. 7 for photos with kids.

Tea in the Trees will be served at 1 p.m. Dec. 6. The event costs $12 at the door or $10 in advance. Holiday treats and a holiday style show will be featured. Call 252-9799 for tickets.

From noon till 5 p.m. on Dec. 7 (Saturday), The Montana State University Writer's Roundup in the Expo Center will bring together local authors selling and autographing their books. Gift wrap will be available.