Gazette opinion: A beautiful, powerful symbol of loss, and triumph of the spirit

We are awed, and we are grateful.

The stunning display of teepees on the Rims in Swords Park, brought to Billings by the Pretty Shield Foundation and Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, would be a deeply moving cultural experience for thousands of people — even if the display did not carry special meaning this pandemic year.

But it does.

It is a fitting and deeply moving memorial to the victims of COVID, in this town, in this state, everywhere.

In Montana alone, more than 75,000 of us have been sickened and nearly 900 have died, leaving thousands of Montanans mourning family members who should still be with us in the flesh as well as in spirit.

It is inescapable that this terrible toll has been borne unevenly. Native Americans are seven percent of us in this state; but they have suffered more than a quarter of the sickness, more than a quarter of the loss.