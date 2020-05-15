Gazette opinion: A great year to see Montana, if you're already here

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Now's a great time to visit Montana, if you already live here.

Seriously, in most years many of the things we love about this place are often more and more difficult to access, starting about now, because of all the out-of-state visitors.

Not so this year. And as prime attractions like Zoo Montana open up while taking appropriate COVID precautions, uncrowded conditions will be the norm.

State parks are a great example. While visitor centers are closed and many interpretive events canceled, most park gates are open and can be visited. Great for planning day trips. Check http://stateparks.mt.gov/about-us/updates/ before you go.

Billings' incredible variety of city parks, too, are open to many activities. Go to https://www.billingsparks.org/park-finder/ for more information.

It's a great year for Billings residents to invite in-state friends and family to visit them — and take in the sights. Have them check out https://www.visitbillings.com/