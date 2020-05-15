Gazette opinion: A great year to see Montana, if you're already here

Now's a great time to visit Montana, if you already live here.
Seriously, in most years many of the things we love about this place are often more and more difficult to access, starting about now, because of all the out-of-state visitors.
Not so this year. And as prime attractions like Zoo Montana open up while taking appropriate COVID precautions, uncrowded conditions will be the norm.
State parks are a great example. While visitor centers are closed and many interpretive events canceled, most park gates are open and can be visited. Great for planning day trips. Check http://stateparks.mt.gov/about-us/updates/ before you go.
Billings' incredible variety of city parks, too, are open to many activities. Go to https://www.billingsparks.org/park-finder/ for more information.
It's a great year for Billings residents to invite in-state friends and family to visit them — and take in the sights. Have them check out https://www.visitbillings.com/
Also, if you have students currently "stuck" at home, planning a field trip can make your outing educational as well as fun.
Day trips in any direction from Billings offer exciting destinations and interesting scenery along the way. Take your own picnic, keep socially distant and enjoy yourself.
We're fortunate to be surrounded by Montana. It's a great time to check it out. This year, in-state adventure seekers have a big advantage. Let's not waste it.
