If you were going to work early in the morning on Tuesday and were around North Broadway in the heart of the downtown Billings, you probably had to take a detour.
Blood was on the pavement and the Billings Public Library was roped off with yellow "police line" tape.
This kind of thing is becoming too common downtown.
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, or even cheesing off downtown merchants and businesses, we'll say what everyone is thinking and talking about: What's going to happen with downtown?
We believe that downtown Billings is still a great and safe place to be, relatively speaking. The chance of getting stabbed, assaulted or shot is truthfully low.
But the chance of seeing poor behavior, being yelled at, panhandled, or having to step around or over people in various states of inebriation is high. True, Billings is an urban center. But terrible behavior and some crime gives folks a pause before enjoying a great downtown with excellent shopping, dining and entertainment options.
No one wants to get yelled at. No one wants to feel outnumbered. And, no one really seems to know what to do about the problem.
While few know what the answer is, we'd suggest one thing it isn't: the police.
A lot of people wonder why the police can't just round up these semi-sober folks and take them to jail or write them a ticket. But, with the Yellowstone County Detention Facility at more than its capacity, it's not reasonable to think there's even space to hold people for the petty misdemeanors of loitering or even disorderly conduct.
Issuing more written citations to people who can't pay is a waste of officers' time and paper.
A few years ago a blue-ribbon delegation of leaders took a junket to San Diego to look at how that community dealt with the problem of serial inebriation and homelessness.
This community has hosted several forums and other meetings to address the problem. Recently, places like the Hub and the Crisis Center have been discussed, but the problem won't be solved just by moving these places to more discreet locations. In that case, it would just be transferring problems from one neighborhood to the next. If the Yellowstone County Commissioners are naive enough to think that moving the people so the problem isn't so visible, then they simply don't understand the comprehensive nature of the problem of poverty, mental health and addiction.
This isn't just about getting more police downtown. If police can't even write a ticket, then more of them who can't do much won't do Billings any good.
Besides, we're not sure this is a problem of law enforcement. We believe the problem is larger than that.
At one time there were folks who were meeting and talking about the problem. Billings had several plans that would have taken serious funding, from a "wet park" to more addiction treatment to more housing, we have invested too much in downtown and it has become too vibrant to squander that investment. Yet, to solve the problem may take money.
Take a look at the remodeling being done at the Alberta Bair Theater. Consider that the Babcock has returned to life. Think about the revitalization along Montana Avenue that has seen a resurgence of breweries, food and entertainment venues.
Quite frankly, Billings, we're better than this. And you know what? Billings deserves a great downtown, one in which we don't have to worry about poor behavior from habitually intoxicated folks.
We hope that the Downtown Business Alliance convenes more meetings, or searches out solutions. We hope that it can help the city articulate a vision to help curb this problem and make downtown a little more enjoyable.