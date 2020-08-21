Gazette opinion: All of destructive USPS actions must be reversed

The attempted dismantling of our United States Postal Service is beyond political malpractice. It is treasonous.
Apparently part of President Trump's animus toward the Postal Service is rooted in his feud with Amazon.com owner Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post. But the President has also clearly linked the actions of his newly appointed postmaster general to concerns that mail balloting will make it impossible for him to win reelection — because more people will be able to vote.
And what has Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major Trump donor and political crony with no postal experience, done? He has ordered the removal of post-office boxes across the country, including in Montana, but even more destructively has ordered the dismantling and removal of mail sorting machines from post offices around the nation, crippling USPS' ability to fulfill its duties and making mail delivery a lot slower and less certain.
As Billings Gazette reporter Tom Lutey wrote Wednesday, USPS records show that an order to remove sorting machines nationwide was issued in June 23, about a week after DeJoy took office.
Included were at least two key machines in the state's largest sorting center in Billings. That center processes mail from a large part of the state in addition to Billings.
Meanwhile, Lutey reported that the USPS is returning 14 letter drop boxes that were uprooted across the state until public outcry halted the process.
After he complained to the Postal Service, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester said his office was informed Wednesday the iconic blue drop boxes would be returned to service in Bozeman, Glendive, Helena, Lewistown, Livingston, Manhattan and Shelby. But he said the replacements were only a partial list of removed boxes.
The letter box and sorting machine removals were not made public by the USPS before the complaints came pouring in. But once they were caught red-handed, postal officials confirmed the moves.
Tester wrote DeJoy on Wednesday, saying that sorting machines in Great Falls and Missoula were said to have been removed, as well.
Putting some of the removed boxes back is not enough. Sorting machines deliberately taken out of service across the country, including those in Montana, must be reinstalled and restarted quickly.
DeJoy is a disaster as Postmaster General. He must resign or be removed by Congress. Someone with knowledge and experience who actually wants the service to perform correctly must take his place.
We do not yet know the entire picture of what has been done in the effort to cripple a service that many Montanans, particularly those in rural areas, depend on daily as a lifeline.
But it is clear to us that the President's and DeJoy's actions dwarf the impropriety of the President's actions relating to Ukraine, which got him impeached by the House of Representatives.
While the uproar over the Postal Service actions has been bipartisan, it has not been loud or long enough yet to force the reversal of all the destructive steps. DeJoy — and the President — must be held to account.
The U.S. Postal Service has long been financially strapped. It is not a business. It is a government service rooted in the earliest days of our Republic. It must be allowed to do its job. Sabotaging it deliberately is an outrage which Montanans cannot and should not put up with.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!