Gazette opinion: All of destructive USPS actions must be reversed

Meanwhile, Lutey reported that the USPS is returning 14 letter drop boxes that were uprooted across the state until public outcry halted the process.

After he complained to the Postal Service, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester said his office was informed Wednesday the iconic blue drop boxes would be returned to service in Bozeman, Glendive, Helena, Lewistown, Livingston, Manhattan and Shelby. But he said the replacements were only a partial list of removed boxes.

The letter box and sorting machine removals were not made public by the USPS before the complaints came pouring in. But once they were caught red-handed, postal officials confirmed the moves.

Tester wrote DeJoy on Wednesday, saying that sorting machines in Great Falls and Missoula were said to have been removed, as well.

Putting some of the removed boxes back is not enough. Sorting machines deliberately taken out of service across the country, including those in Montana, must be reinstalled and restarted quickly.

DeJoy is a disaster as Postmaster General. He must resign or be removed by Congress. Someone with knowledge and experience who actually wants the service to perform correctly must take his place.