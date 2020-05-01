Gazette opinion: America is saved — you can go to the drive-in

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s hard to imagine something as welcome, in these days of quarantine and distance, as a drive-in theater.

For those of us lucky enough to be close to one in Montana (as far as we know, the only two surviving are in Laurel and Butte), a drive-in is not only a fiercely loved piece of nostalgia — anyone of a certain age who doesn’t recall going to drive-ins with the family as a kid frankly had a deprived childhood — but an institution, an intact piece of Americana more Rockwellesque than Rockwell.

And under our current circumstances, going to the drive-in is a family activity that allows us to enjoy something together in the comfort of our cars, maintain distancing, and have a welcome break from the shelter-in-place routine.

That’s why many of us were so shocked when the state decreed earlier this week that drive-ins were not to open under Phase One of the state’s reopening protocol.

Fortunately, we learned Thursday, the decision has officially been reversed.