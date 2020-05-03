Gazette opinion: Among COVID pratfalls, a pirouette

But in particular, we must praise — as have others of both parties who care more about public health than politics — the singular efforts of Sen. Steve Daines in one particularly vital area: the critical need for speed in the development of treatments and vaccine.

As promising potential vaccines emerge from frenzied laboratory work — like the one being tested now by the U.S. company Moderna — one of the big things that would slow down implementation is the bottleneck of production.

Daines, working with the head of the National Institutes of Health, the FDA, and agencies like the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, was instrumental in getting a staggering $10 billion authorized for early manufacturing of potential treatments and vaccines.

The idea behind the funding, which has drawn widespread praise, is that drugs that show promise can be rushed into production before research and testing is complete, with the idea that if one or more of them wins approval, months of supply-chain delays will have been averted.

Daines has been lauded for his efforts by Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug administration.