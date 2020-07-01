Gazette opinion: An inspired solution to Relay for Life during COVID

Necessity is the mother of invention and boy do we have a lot of inventing to do.
So many things in today's COVID-19 world must be approached differently, thought about differently, executed differently.
That goes for everything from teaching our children to watching baseball to getting married to going to the grocery store to enjoying our parks and Montana outdoors in general.
Most of the time, Plan B lacks a lot of the charm of the original. Nevertheless, Montanans are resourceful, and responsible, and things get done.
But Billings will soon experience one event where Plan B may well provide more fun and excitement than any other option.
Relay For Life began in 1985 in Tacoma, Washington, when Dr. Gordy Klatt, a surgeon, decided he wanted to raise cancer awareness and earn some money for his local cancer charity. He spent a grueling 24 hours running around a local track, raising $27,000 and showing that one person can make a huge difference.
Since then, Relay has become the largest cancer-fighting fundraiser in the world. With more than 5,000 events in more than 20 countries and more than 5 million people participating, it has been transformational for the American Cancer Society and many other cancer organizations, in Billings, across the state, country and world. In fact, in 2019, the Yellowstone Relay for Life raised the 6th-highest amount of all Relay events in the world.
In previous years, thousands have taken part in Billings' Relay for Life, but organizers realized early in the pandemic crisis that having a huge crowd of people walking around the West High track in close proximity wasn't going to work this year, particularly for cancer survivors who might have compromised immune systems.
So Relay for Life of Yellowstone devised a socially safe "street edition" for the 2020 version of the annual event.
On July 10, anyone is welcome to join in a socially safe "Street Edition" relay. From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., on 24th Street West from Grand Avenue to Monad Road, the sidewalks will be lined with luminarias, each representing and honoring a loved one with cancer, and relay participants will drive the 1.5-mile stretch in purple-bedecked vehicles.
Businesses and homes along the route are also invited to decorate with special Relay messages.
Everyone in the community is urged to come, decorate their cars with purple — a color representing all cancers — drive the route to celebrate survivors and caregivers, and raise funds. Various drive-through donation tents will be available around Billings from 3 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. for those who would like to make a donation.
We can't imagine a better solution, and we hope the turnout reflects just what a brilliant idea this is.
You're encouraged to plan on participating on the evening of July 10th. 24th street will be a sight to remember.
