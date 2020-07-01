Gazette opinion: An inspired solution to Relay for Life during COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Necessity is the mother of invention and boy do we have a lot of inventing to do.

So many things in today's COVID-19 world must be approached differently, thought about differently, executed differently.

That goes for everything from teaching our children to watching baseball to getting married to going to the grocery store to enjoying our parks and Montana outdoors in general.

Most of the time, Plan B lacks a lot of the charm of the original. Nevertheless, Montanans are resourceful, and responsible, and things get done.

But Billings will soon experience one event where Plan B may well provide more fun and excitement than any other option.

Relay For Life began in 1985 in Tacoma, Washington, when Dr. Gordy Klatt, a surgeon, decided he wanted to raise cancer awareness and earn some money for his local cancer charity. He spent a grueling 24 hours running around a local track, raising $27,000 and showing that one person can make a huge difference.