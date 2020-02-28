Gazette opinion: Anything but a parking lot

When bricks start falling, it's probably time to do something drastic.
And in the case of the Yellowstone County and the METRA fairgrounds, the grandstands are literally falling apart. Bricks are becoming dislodged. We can't imagine what happens when someone gets knocked in the noggin with a brick.
The county commission heard on Tuesday that the grandstands are unsafe and fixing them is economically unwise as the price tag could range from $5 million to $20 million. Total replacement could be as much as $24 million, maybe even more.
This means two things: The deteriorating grandstands literally need attention for public safety. That alone will cost between $1 million and $2 million for demolition. With the fix so costly, it means the county and the METRA officials will have to think long and hard about what comes next for this prime piece of real estate.
Several ideas were floated informally during the county's meeting. And we think there is a remarkable, maybe a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine the space. However, we also heard one idea that would seem to be just about as bad as a failing grandstands.
That's a parking lot.
We believe there's adequate parking at METRA and the fairgrounds. But, an expansion of the fairgrounds, whether through a rebuilt grandstands, or an athletic facility, or even different event space would surely be better than more asphalt for more cars.
One of the things that is truly remarkable about the space that residents may not realize is that it's one of the few spaces where fairs, concerts, and until recently, outdoor horse and car racing could take place. It truly is multi-purpose and a line-up of events shows everything from entertainers to gun shows on the grounds. We believe that an outdoor venue or even athletic facility could enhance the grounds and continue to make it the place to go for decades to come.
We also believe that partnering with School District 2 or higher education may make a lot of sense, and create a facility that has regional and statewide use.
Certainly the county would have to invest money to build anything, even a parking lot. We believe Billings and Yellowstone County has shown a recently willingness to invest in community infrastructure. We also believe that if the land for the old Corette Power plant will be redeveloped into a community space, that makes the old grandstand fairgrounds really close. In other words, visioning these two spaces simultaneously could literally transform the area, and continue to build it into even more of a destination.
Both of these things cannot happen without the support of the community and more importantly, the commissioners. The commission has shown a willingness previously to invest in the METRA fairgrounds, and it would do well to invest again. We realize a facility in the $10 million to $20 million price range is a lot to ask, but we can't think of a space that gets more use or runs on a tighter budget than the METRA. Folks like Bill Dutcher and Ray Massie have been excellent leaders and stewards of the county's money and facilities. It's time to let them and other community members gather input and vision something besides a (insert sigh here) parking lot.
Thankfully, Yellowstone County and the METRA already have plenty of them.
This time, let's do more.