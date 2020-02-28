Gazette opinion: Anything but a parking lot

One of the things that is truly remarkable about the space that residents may not realize is that it's one of the few spaces where fairs, concerts, and until recently, outdoor horse and car racing could take place. It truly is multi-purpose and a line-up of events shows everything from entertainers to gun shows on the grounds. We believe that an outdoor venue or even athletic facility could enhance the grounds and continue to make it the place to go for decades to come.

We also believe that partnering with School District 2 or higher education may make a lot of sense, and create a facility that has regional and statewide use.

Certainly the county would have to invest money to build anything, even a parking lot. We believe Billings and Yellowstone County has shown a recently willingness to invest in community infrastructure. We also believe that if the land for the old Corette Power plant will be redeveloped into a community space, that makes the old grandstand fairgrounds really close. In other words, visioning these two spaces simultaneously could literally transform the area, and continue to build it into even more of a destination.