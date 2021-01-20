Gazette opinion: Biden should reconsider Keystone XL cancellation, but regulation, enforcement necessary

Also, a persistent glut of oil has continued for the past six years, with the many pipelines from Cushing, Oklahoma to the Gulf (the last stretch of the Keystone system, by the way) literally awash in oil.

Perhaps the most immediate argument against the pipeline is the risk of spills. While the industry maintains that moving oil by pipeline is hundreds of times safer than transporting it by train or truck, those statistics are cold comfort to communities affected by pipeline spills.

And the Yellowstone River has been the site of two major, destructive pipeline spills in recent years.

Actuarial tables based on industry norms tell us we can expect multiple spills during the Montana section of the pipeline’s 50-year life expectancy.

Still, it would be hypocritical in many ways for this newspaper to oppose the construction of the pipeline when so much of the Billings area economy is dependent on the petroleum business, including our major refineries, which depend on many miles of pipeline.

The Keystone XL pipeline would carry the far lighter Bakken crude as well (serving to dilute the heavy bitumen crude from Canada), and the Bakken production is a linchpin of eastern Montana’s economy.