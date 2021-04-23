Gazette opinion: Bill removing water standards deserves a veto

Gov. Greg Gianforte, you are a self-professed outdoorsman. You hunt and fish avidly. Obviously, you are also an extraordinarily successful businessman; just about everybody in the state has heard about the business Greg and Susan Gianforte started in their spare bedroom in Bozeman — a business sold to Oracle for some $1.8 billion.

Gov. Gianforte, we appeal both to your love of Montana’s outdoors and to your business acumen. Surely you can see how destructive to this state the degradation of our waterways, the lifeblood of a $7 billion outdoor industry, would be.

Senate Bill 358, which has washed through the Legislature like a plume of fertilizer effluent running downslope, is about to hit your desk. If you sign it, with a stroke of your pen you will remove all science-based, numeric standards for nutrients in Montana waterways.

This move would come at a time when our once-pristine rivers like the Yellowstone, the Big Hole and the Madison are experiencing more. More boat traffic, more development, more pollutants, more warming, more exposure paths for chemicals.

Clean, cold water is the linchpin upon which our outdoor industry rests. Without it, the state would be plunged into deep economic distress. Literally thousands of jobs depend on that outdoor industry.