Gazette opinion: Billings' best riverside investment opportunity

Montana's high-tech industry has grown nine times faster than the rest of the state's economy for the past several years and now includes 600 businesses, most of which are clustered around Bozeman, Missoula and Kalispell. Billings and central Montana have fewer tech businesses, according to the BBER presentation delivered in Billings last week.

Billings should be tapping into the tech market in a bigger way. Our city must be attractive to a wide range of new and existing businesses that need help recruiting and retaining skilled workers. Yellowstone County's workforce is aging and is projected to need more than 30,000 new workers over the next decade just to replace those who retire.

Parks and trails are one important piece of securing that workforce and enhancing our city for all citizens and newcomers.

The city has $110,000 from the ExxonMobil payment related to the 2011 Yellowstone River oil spill between Laurel and Billings to repair the Coulson Park boat launch and to add restrooms yet this year if the City Council approves those projects. Big Sky Economic Development received a $250,000 challenge grant from the same ExxonMobil fund that requires raising a $250,000 match, according to Executive Director Steve Arveschoug. That would be seed money to start work on what is envisioned as a multi-million-dollar investment.