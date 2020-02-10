Gazette opinion: Billings' best riverside investment opportunity

The colorful summertime sketches showing picnickers, swimmers, cyclists, anglers and paddlers at Coulson Park looked particularly inviting on a cold, snowy evening last week when about 50 people gathered at the Billings Community Center for the sixth public open house on master planning for this riverside park.
The crowd ranged from silver-haired seniors to parents toting their toddlers. Their diversity is reflected in the master plan to serve all ages in this 50-acre city park that stretches between Interstate 90 and the north bank of the Yellowstone River across from scenic sandstone cliffs. The park itself is a diamond in the rough, a high-visibility river location that remains an undeveloped tract of weeds and dirt driveways with a few picnic tables.
"Coulson Park offers a chance for Billings to put its foot forward, to create welcoming space," said Patrick Krugman of Big Sky Economic Development. "The economic development formula is changing. Talent follows strategic community investment. Coulson Park is an asset that can be a benefit to the entire city, like Castle Rock, Centennial and Poly Vista." As Krugman spoke to the crowd, his wife held their two-year-old daughter toward the back of the room.
The biggest benefit of Montana is quality of life; the biggest barrier to growth is access to talent, technology business leaders recently told researchers from the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research. Parks and trails are integral to the quality of life that young professionals and millennials want. Workers who can choose where they live choose places that offer a high quality of life.
Montana's high-tech industry has grown nine times faster than the rest of the state's economy for the past several years and now includes 600 businesses, most of which are clustered around Bozeman, Missoula and Kalispell. Billings and central Montana have fewer tech businesses, according to the BBER presentation delivered in Billings last week.
Billings should be tapping into the tech market in a bigger way. Our city must be attractive to a wide range of new and existing businesses that need help recruiting and retaining skilled workers. Yellowstone County's workforce is aging and is projected to need more than 30,000 new workers over the next decade just to replace those who retire.
Parks and trails are one important piece of securing that workforce and enhancing our city for all citizens and newcomers.
The city has $110,000 from the ExxonMobil payment related to the 2011 Yellowstone River oil spill between Laurel and Billings to repair the Coulson Park boat launch and to add restrooms yet this year if the City Council approves those projects. Big Sky Economic Development received a $250,000 challenge grant from the same ExxonMobil fund that requires raising a $250,000 match, according to Executive Director Steve Arveschoug. That would be seed money to start work on what is envisioned as a multi-million-dollar investment.
"Do the people in this room really want this?" Mayor Bill Cole asked the crowd, pointing out that those who want the park are going to have to pay for it. "It's a once in a lifetime, maybe once in a century opportunity," said Cole who spearheaded successful fundraising for access improvements and historical interpretation and Yellowstone Kelly's grave site atop the Rims.
Coulson Park will be a much bigger project, requiring more than $12 million, according to the master plan. But it can be completed in phases over years, and it can start with raising the $250,000 matching money.
The city of Bozeman, the state's high-tech business hub, recently developed 60-acre Story Mill Park along the East Gallatin River with nearly two-thirds of the $16 million investment coming from individual donors, businesses and foundations. Bozeman voters provided $4.5 million through a bond issue.
If Bozeman can build that park, Billings can develop Coulson. The park project will need to harness the passion of Billings people, get strong support from the City Council and be very creative about fundraising that will have to come largely from sources other than local taxes. Let's get started right away.