Gazette opinion: Billings finds a way to continue community traditions

Last Wednesday evening, at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, the can-do determination of Billings shone through as the 35th Annual Big Sky State Games opened, pandemic or no pandemic.

Similarly, the previous Friday, the Relay for Life, a vital fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, didn't let the pandemic stop an event that exceeded its goal of raising $500,000.

Raising half a million dollars in the midst of a pandemic isn't easy, but Yellowstone County got it done.

The Relay event, which saw 10,000 luminarias lining 24th Street West, couldn't have happened without the cooperation of city leadership, and a veritable army of volunteers.

Police Chief Rich St. John, Mayor Bill Cole, City Administrator Chris Kukulski, RiverStone Health President John Felton, and the Billings Fire Department, along with many others, paved the way to make the event possible.

In a world where we don't always see the cooperation and teamwork that we'd like, the 2020 Relay for Life event showed what's possible when everyone is pulling in the same direction.

The same is true for the Games. COVID-19 proved no match for the power of volunteers and the dedication of the event's organizers. And that's a huge plus for Billings.