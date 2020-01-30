Gazette opinion: Billings' K-8 revenue gap demands legislative fix

With 17,100 students in K-12, Billings Public Schools' enrollment exceeds the population of all but 10 of Montana's 56 counties. There are so many students learning every day in our Billings schools that the cost of meeting their educational needs is a very large sum.

District trustees and administration are struggling to pare $4.2 million from next year's annual K-8 budget. That is the gap between the revenue the district expects and the cost of continuing with the staff, programs and other operating expenses now in place.

School trustees have voted to ask the public to support a mill levy, but state law limits the amount of the levy request to about $1.5 million. So even if voters approve the levy request on May 5, the district will need to cut expenses.

Superintendent Greg Upham projects that revenue will continue to be too low for years to come to sustain the staff and programs now in place in Billings' K-8 schools. As of this week, 7,483 students were enrolled in the 22 K-5 schools, and 4,026 students in grades 6-8 were in the six middle schools.