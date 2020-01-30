Gazette opinion: Billings' K-8 revenue gap demands legislative fix

With 17,100 students in K-12, Billings Public Schools' enrollment exceeds the population of all but 10 of Montana's 56 counties. There are so many students learning every day in our Billings schools that the cost of meeting their educational needs is a very large sum.
District trustees and administration are struggling to pare $4.2 million from next year's annual K-8 budget. That is the gap between the revenue the district expects and the cost of continuing with the staff, programs and other operating expenses now in place.
School trustees have voted to ask the public to support a mill levy, but state law limits the amount of the levy request to about $1.5 million. So even if voters approve the levy request on May 5, the district will need to cut expenses.
Superintendent Greg Upham projects that revenue will continue to be too low for years to come to sustain the staff and programs now in place in Billings' K-8 schools. As of this week, 7,483 students were enrolled in the 22 K-5 schools, and 4,026 students in grades 6-8 were in the six middle schools.
The school district isn't proposing to cut fluff; there isn't any. The state of Montana sets accreditation standards that include limits on class sizes and requirements for instruction in various subjects. Our schools have been striving to boost student achievement and high school graduation rates — efforts that must start in the primary grades to be most successful.
Even though Billings Public Schools serve students K-12, the budgets for K-8 and high school are separate. Usually, money from one cannot be spent on the other.
The one good thing about this financial crisis is the outpouring of support community members are voicing for quality public education. We absolutely agree with the speakers at the packed Monday night school board meeting:
- Instrumental music instruction is valuable for children.
- Librarians and libraries are essential for learning reading and research fundamentals.
- Interventionists who tutor small groups of struggling learners make the difference in kids getting up to speed on math and reading or falling behind grade level.
- Specialized instruction for gifted and talented K-5 students isn't fluff, it engages and challenges the brightest kids whose needs aren't met in the regular classroom.
We don't want any of those people or programs cut.
But, according to the financial analysis by district administration and an outside consultant, there isn't enough revenue to sustain everything we have. For the past three years, the K-8 district has been spending down reserves. This situation originated before Upham and chief financial officer Craig Van Nice joined the Billings school district. They brought this "structural imbalance" to trustees attention as soon as they discovered it.
The gap has grown for multiple reasons, including revenue that has not kept pace with inflation. The present state budget allowed a maximum 1% inflationary increase in school spending this year for some components of the Montana public schools budgets, and no increase for other components. For example, special education funding has not received an inflationary increase. State and federal laws require local school districts to provide needed services to all students eligible for special education, but don't cover the full cost of those important services. The cost burden falls on local districts, which must use "regular education" funds to supplement special education through local property tax levies.
This brings us to the long-term fix for Billings K-8 schools' budget dilemma: State law must be updated to cover what it actually costs to provide the quality basic education mandated in the Montana Constitution. The funding formula is way too complicated. Biennial tweaks to the formula and the state budget don't consider what education actually costs. Instead, legislators decide what they are willing to pay, leaving school districts to make do.
Further complicating the public education funding, the state provides no more than 80% of what schools are allowed to spend on staff and operations. For Montana public schools to get full funding, district voters must approve annual property tax mill levies.
Annual levies pass routinely in many Montana communities. But not in Billings.
We call on everyone who cares about quality public education in Montana's largest school district to take action.
- Vote for the K-8 levy when you get your mail ballot for the May 5 election.
- When candidates for the Montana Legislature seek your support this year, ask them what they will do to change the law so Billings doesn't have to cut 40 staff positions (from administration and teachers to support staff and groundskeepers). Montana must adequately fund quality public education for all students in districts large and small, but it doesn't have to further burden local property taxpayers.
Let's make adequate school funding a top priority for the 2021 Legislature.