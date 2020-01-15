21st century Billings Public Safety levies

2004: Billings voters approved a property tax levy to support city fire and police services. The amount of dollars raised by the levy increased in each of the first five years and then remained permanent with no further increase in tax dollars.

2006: Billings voters rejected an effort to repeal the 2004 levy with 57% voting against repeal. Levy opponents argued that the 2004 levy didn't make clear that it would be a permanent annual levy.

2014: City leaders proposed a levy increase that would increase annually for 10 years and then permanently assess the same number of mills. Voters narrowly rejected that proposal.

2019: The 2004 levy continues to provide the same number of dollars for public safety as it did in 2009.