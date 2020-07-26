Gazette opinion: Blaming media won't help tragedy at Canyon Creek

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's impossible to overstate the horror and tragedy of the COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care Community in Billings, where 15 people have died of the virus and many more remain sick.

Canyon Creek has capacity for 67 residents, officials said in early July. As of Monday, 45 people resided there, 43 of whom remained positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

While we are sympathetic to the facility's management in this ordeal, most of our sympathy is reserved for the families of the residents who have contracted COVID, and to the facility's staff members and their families.

In the company's open letter to Gov. Steve Bullock, recently published by The Billings Gazette and other newspapers across the state, we were not particularly impressed with the reference to "the truth of what has been happening ... being distorted in the media."

We really don't know what that could possibly be referring to. The "truth of what has been happening" is a tragedy of incomprehensible proportion, made all the worse by the helplessness and vulnerability of the facility's residents. There is nothing that has been said or could be said in the media that could either change that or characterize it in any way worse than it actually is.