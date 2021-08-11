Gazette opinion: Blues festival is back — in a big way — and we're grateful

Billings took another big step on the winding path back from the depths of COVID-19 last weekend.

The Magic City Blues Festival celebrated its 20th year (the 19th was a virus victim) with a resounding success that put the festival firmly back in the pantheon of great annual events around here.

There are many people to thank for a wonderful Billings weekend, but first must be the Goodridge family, festival founders Pam and Tim and their children Henry, Will and Jane. The gift the family gives to the city each year is incalculable.

Beyond the Goodridges, it took the many volunteers who always step up, help from neighboring Montana Avenue businesses, and well-behaved audiences to bring this event off. All should be thanked and congratulated.

For Billings, the road back may have a few more switchbacks and potholes before we arrive at that place we dimly remember as "normal." The dangerous Delta strain makes that clear.

But events like Magic City Blues Festival are part of the cultural fabric that makes our city immensely enjoyable, and we could all use that at this juncture.

