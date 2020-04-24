Gazette opinion: Bullock threads the COVID needle well

That said, we believe the governor did a good job of threading this all-important needle.

As he pointed out, the reason he can now contemplate loosening restrictions is because the state acted quickly, and people by an large responded well and respected the rules.

The precautionary measures are absolutely justified. We have had 14 deaths and 442 reported cases in the state. We could have had many, many more without the public-health precautions mandated by the governor and observed by the public. As the governor said, our effectiveness in limiting the incidence of this terrible disease in the state so far is due to people’s common sense and cooperation.

We have heard from those who feel the governor is premature in easing restrictions, including some who say his pursuit of a Senate seat is coloring his actions.

We have also heard from those who believe he should never have shut things down in the first place.

We believe, considering everything we know about this pandemic, that he hit it just about right.