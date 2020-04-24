Gazette opinion: Bullock threads the COVID needle well

When and how to reopen Montana business, school and social events is a very difficult decision, given our circumstances.
Gov. Steve Bullock took his best shot this week, outlining a plan that will reopen many businesses in the coming days, albeit with certain conditions. The blanket stay-at-home order has been lifted, with guidance that suggests minimal travel, for business or pleasure, and urges particularly vulnerable people to stay at home.
In this phased reopening, Bullock is charting a course between those who advocate continuing to keep everything shut down until there is treatment and a vaccine and those who believe personal liberties are being abridged and the disease is being overblown. He’s also getting undeniable – and justifiable – pressure from businesses eager to get things moving once more.
Phase one re-openings include churches, April 26; retail businesses, April 27, with reduced capacity and distancing requirements; and May 7, schools, restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos, with similar limitations.
Bullock’s plans include phases two and three, with progressively larger gatherings of people allowed.
It is understandable, if unfortunate, that there are no specific timetables for the more advanced phases of the reopening. We would have liked to have seen at least a general description of the criteria that would have to be met for the governor to get to phases two and three.
That said, we believe the governor did a good job of threading this all-important needle.
As he pointed out, the reason he can now contemplate loosening restrictions is because the state acted quickly, and people by an large responded well and respected the rules.
The precautionary measures are absolutely justified. We have had 14 deaths and 442 reported cases in the state. We could have had many, many more without the public-health precautions mandated by the governor and observed by the public. As the governor said, our effectiveness in limiting the incidence of this terrible disease in the state so far is due to people’s common sense and cooperation.
We have heard from those who feel the governor is premature in easing restrictions, including some who say his pursuit of a Senate seat is coloring his actions.
We have also heard from those who believe he should never have shut things down in the first place.
We believe, considering everything we know about this pandemic, that he hit it just about right.
For now, we suggest that people should read, and comply with, the fine print – the limitations that are designed to keep this easing from becoming a public-health disaster. Vulnerable people should stay home; gatherings should stay small. People should still wear masks in public, and maintain social distance.
That will get us to phases two and three much more quickly.
