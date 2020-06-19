Gazette opinion: Celebrating the Great American Outdoors Act — however it happened

Well … yes. We believe the WSA bill was ill-advised, and the fact that Daines has not reintroduced it this time around may be indicative of the lack of support in Montana for such a move.

We are inclined to cut him a little more slack because of the circumstances surrounding the other two positions. There is no doubt to us that Pendley is fundamentally unqualified to lead the BLM. We haven’t been happy with much of what the BLM has tried to do in the last couple of years, and Pendley’s previously stated philosophies opposing federal land ownership go far beyond the agency’s scattershot granting of oil and gas leases, though that’s plenty serious.

But we understand Daines’ political dilemma on Pendley. If he opposes Pendley, Daines could face the wrath of President Trump, who has already promised to come to Montana and campaign for him.

And Daines is right that earlier-stage LWCF votes simply reflect incremental or procedural circumstances. While we passionately support LWCF, having seen what it has already done for this state, we understand that sometimes the sausage-making isn’t particularly attractive even though the end result may well be delicious.