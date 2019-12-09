Does anyone ever call 911 for a good reason?
It's a rhetorical question, of course.
Yet, an emergency call is called that for a reason. We teach our kids about it and then admonish them to use it only in extreme situations. That's why an idea floated by several Billings City Council members seems like a very, very bad solution to the city's problem of needing more money for public safety.
The one thing every city council member — and heck, about any city resident — can agree on is: We need to spend more on public safety. How to raise more funds for public safety is the tricky part. The city is hemmed in by city charter and budgeting. For example, it can't just take money from an enterprise fund, such as the water department, to hire more cops. That's illegal. And state and city law restrict how much the city can raise without needing voter approval.
That has left the city having to think — how do we put this? — creatively.
City Councilman Frank Ewalt has suggested charging residents who use emergency services.
This sounds like paying for one service twice. Not only do our tax dollars support emergency services, but after needing the police, residents would be hit with another bill from the city under Ewalt's idea.
We question whether charging for essential public safety services is even legal. However, we'll leave that debate for the lawyers and experts.
Secondly, if the city entertains the hope of passing a public safety levy, which would require the residents to vote themselves a tax increase for the purpose of emergency responders, passing a 911 tax would be a certain way to solidify the animosity of voters for years to come. We don't think the city would forget that the council makes residents pay just to call for help.
This proposal raises many problematic issues, and unfairly takes advantage of those who need help the most. People who call for emergency help are usually having a terrible moment — think medical crises, homes burning, or a car wreck. Charging them for simply asking for help seems downright parasitic — taking advantage of a catastrophe.
This idea has not been well thought out. For example, if a person calls because their neighbor appears to be hurt, does the person calling get charged or the person needing the help? And could this policy be used to get revenge on a disliked neighbor or individual? You know, sock 'em with a bill they'll struggle to pay.
What about those residents on fixed incomes? Will they be too worried about another bill to call 911 when they should be asking for medical help? Would the city by liable for those who don't call because they made the wrong decision by not reaching out for help?
How much would these services cost, and who sets the price? It is reasonable to believe that creating a billing system will also create several jobs. Someone will have to do some detective work figuring out who to bill if this policy is adopted. And, if there are bills, there's also got to be a means of collection. Will the city have to hire bill collectors for those who refuse to pay? And, will the city have to take those who refuse to pay to court?
And what about the woman who is a domestic abuse situation and might already be reluctant to call? Does she now have to worry about a bill, too?
The city council members who favor a charging for responding to 911 calls are really, in fact, just supporting growing the size of local government by creating bureaucratic jobs. The real shame of this — beyond billing people who are in a moment of distress — is that this change to public safety does nothing to improve public safety. In other words, hiring more police officers or spending more money on equipment would help improve the quality of police and firefighters in Billings. The only thing this system would do is generate more paperwork and mail.
We want to support a push to better fund our public safety departments. However, you shouldn't do that on the backs of the same people who need help the most.