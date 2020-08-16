Gazette opinion: Cold-case office a step in the right direction

Last week, a new federal office tasked with solving "cold cases" in Indian Country opened in Billings.
Also last week, it was announced that missing-persons cases in the state have shot up some 22 percent from February to August.
The new office is the third to open under Operation Lady Justice, a task force created by the Trump Administration last year, and will be staffed by special agents of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, along with FBI and tribal law enforcement.
News of its establishment was met with widespread welcome, and for good reason. It has taken many years for the federal government's efforts to come anywhere close to being proportionate to the horrific scandal of missing and murdered Indigenous people. The opening of this office and the others is certainly a step in that direction, and the Administration, along with the Montana congressional delegation, is to be congratulated for it.
Meanwhile, the summer spike in missing-persons cases is hugely concerning and an eloquent reminder of just why we need not only an office to investigate cold cases but more trained and focused federal law enforcement strength to investigate cases before they grow cold.
The fact that Native Americans make up some 27 percent of missing-persons cases in the state while they comprise only 6 percent of the population indicates how pernicious this problem is. Experts agree that the official record-keeping, if anything, undercounts missing Native people.
This trend is unacceptable and all but genocidal. We must do better. The new office is most definitely a step in the right direction. Now, let's see some results.
