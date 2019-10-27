Comment on cleanup before Nov. 22

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is accepting public comments on remediation of the coal ash ponds associated with Colstrip Units 3 and 4 through Nov. 22. Mail comments to: Sara Edinberg, Waste Management and Remediation Divison, P.O. Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620 or email to: DEQColstrip@mt.gov. A report on these ash ponds is posted at a link on the DEQ website and at billingsgazette.com with this Gazette opinion.