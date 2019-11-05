The Senate has passed a long-overdue, $209 billion bundle of spending bills, but a bitter fight over funding demanded by President Donald Trump for border fencing is imperiling broader hopes of advancing $1.4 trillion worth of annual Cabinet agency budgets. The 84-9 vote Thursday sends the measure into House-Senate negotiations. But little, if any, progress has been made on the tricky trade-offs needed to balance Democratic demands for social programs with Trump's ballooning border wall demands.