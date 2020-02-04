Gazette opinion: Condemn Montana State Rep. Garcia's violent rhetoric

Further, Garcia made the outrageously false claim on Saturday that the U.S. Constitution mandates shooting "socialists."

Frankly, we aren't sure exactly who or what Garcia defines as "socialist." Many people lately have been using the word "socialist" as a bogeyman referring to anyone and everyone with whom they disagree on political philosophy or issues.

Garcia couldn't be more wrong about the U.S. Constitution; it was written by Americans who valued political freedom and individual rights above all else. Small wonder that Garcia couldn't say where in the Constitution he found the directive to shoot "socialists".

We commend the Montana Republican Party for swiftly condemning Garcia's hateful remarks. "Under no circumstance is violence against someone with opposing political views acceptable," a state GOP spokesman told The Gazette Saturday.

During the GOP gathering, Garcia's remarks were met with laughter, which some attendees described as nervous laughter. Rather than responding to Garcia's question about shooting "socialists," Zinke pivoted to a different subject and kept talking.