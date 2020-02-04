Gazette opinion: Condemn Montana State Rep. Garcia's violent rhetoric

Rodney Garcia doesn't represent Montana or Billings. He doesn't speak for us.
This elected state representative is a loose cannon spewing the rhetoric of violence and division that only serves to incite violence and division in our community, state and nation.
Garcia's disturbing remarks marred what was planned as a big kickoff celebration for the Montana Republican Party in Helena last Friday. Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke was the featured speaker, but Zinke's speech isn't what Americans were reading Sunday in USA Today, the Washington Post, the Washington Times, Washington Examiner, the Daily Beast, The Hill, Newsweek and Time magazine. Instead, the national story from that Helena meeting was Garcia saying he was concerned about "socialists everywhere" in Billings and asserting that these people should be shot or jailed.
The Billings Gazette reported on Zinke's Friday speech online and in the print edition Saturday. Gazette reporting staff contacted Garcia on Saturday to ask for clarification of his Friday remarks to Zinke and the GOP crowd.
Incredibly, Garcia doubled down, claiming "socialists" are "enemies of the free state" and asking "what do we do with our enemies in war?" He implied that his 2018 Democratic opponent, Amelia Marquez, was a socialist who should suffer the fate of "enemies."
Further, Garcia made the outrageously false claim on Saturday that the U.S. Constitution mandates shooting "socialists."
Frankly, we aren't sure exactly who or what Garcia defines as "socialist." Many people lately have been using the word "socialist" as a bogeyman referring to anyone and everyone with whom they disagree on political philosophy or issues.
Garcia couldn't be more wrong about the U.S. Constitution; it was written by Americans who valued political freedom and individual rights above all else. Small wonder that Garcia couldn't say where in the Constitution he found the directive to shoot "socialists".
We commend the Montana Republican Party for swiftly condemning Garcia's hateful remarks. "Under no circumstance is violence against someone with opposing political views acceptable," a state GOP spokesman told The Gazette Saturday.
During the GOP gathering, Garcia's remarks were met with laughter, which some attendees described as nervous laughter. Rather than responding to Garcia's question about shooting "socialists," Zinke pivoted to a different subject and kept talking.
This isn't the first time in recent years that Garcia has invoked outrageously false claims in efforts to advance his political interests. During the 2019 legislative session during an interview with a rightwing blogger, Garcia called for violence against Montana workers who protect children from severe neglect and abuse. He alleged these child protection workers were "kidnapping" children. Garcia told his interviewer that parents "have a right to grab them (child protection workers) by the collar and the seat of the pants and throw them out their door."
During the 2018 campaign, he defended his acceptance of a $3,000 campaign "loan" that Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan ruled illegal because the lawful contribution limit is $180. Although Garcia returned that money in 2019, the case remains open as the commissioner's office attempts to work out a penalty settlement with Garcia, Mangan told The Gazette Monday.
Garcia has sullied Montana's reputation by espousing violence as a means of settling political differences. Such rhetoric is extremely dangerous as angry, heavily-armed individuals have acted on their political beliefs and killed innocent people in businesses, schools and houses of worship across America.
As of Monday, the Montana Secretary of State website showed only one candidate, Democrat Hannah Olson, has filed for House District 52, the seat Garcia now holds. We call on the Yellowstone County Central Republican Committee to find a better candidate than Garcia to seek their party's nomination. If Garcia files for re-election, we call on the GOP to disavow his candidacy as it rejected his language of violence last weekend.