Gazette opinion: Congratulations to our Class of 2021

On Sunday, seniors from Billings Central High School, West High School, Billings Senior High School and Skyview High School will be graduated.

Our heartfelt congratulations go out to a group of students who have been sorely tested during their high school careers, and have endured both personal loss and the loss of significant parts of the usual high school experience.

Other high school classes have had to deal with the strictures of wartime and economic crisis. But not for a century have students been confronted with a pandemic that took loved ones away — and forced the cancellation of so many aspects of student life that are taken as a given.

The Class of 2021 has overcome forced remote learning, a reentry that carried both risk and unnatural precaution, and dramatic changes in almost every activity, from prom to drama to team sports. Even when events were preserved in some fashion, they often occurred in the relative vacuum of reduced or eliminated public participation.

It's a class that has learned self-reliance, and battled something bigger than itself.

Adult life has intruded far too much into student life over the past 14 months, and while we regret the changes that brought to these students, we are all the more proud of them for persevering.