Gazette opinion: COST of War Act is something our delegation should be able to agree on

As we spent Thursday celebrating Veterans' Day, many words were said by many speakers at many events honoring veterans across Montana.

That's as it should be. The price of liberty is breathtakingly steep, and no state has paid a higher price than Montana.

We are proud of the contributions of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, but also couldn't be prouder of those who served and came back to live under the Big Sky with the freedom they earned.

Veterans comprise roughly 10 percent of our state's population. Their military service may be over but many of them still serve their communities across Montana in thousands of ways.

The words of gratitude voiced Thursday are appropriate and important. "Thank you for your service" can never be said enough. But we must back up those words by demanding that our federal government redouble its efforts to heal, support and honor its veterans.

It's as simple as this: If we can send our sons and daughters into harm's way — as we have just finished doing for more than two decades in Afghanistan — we can absolutely pay to support them and bind up their wounds once they return. If we cannot, we should not send them to fight in the first place.