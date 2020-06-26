Gazette opinion: Cowboy up, Montana — and mask up

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If there's any doubt about which direction we're going on COVID-19 in Montana right now, the past week or so is making it quite clear.

Even as the state tries to continue down the path of recovery, the pandemic is just not having it. If anything, COVID-19 seems to be back at peak levels in Montana.

A startling 37 cases statewide Thursday — the state's highest one-day total ever — brought the total of new confirmed cases to 174 over the past eight days.

We are in a curious and dangerous period.

We understand that everyone is over the pandemic. People are sick of restrictions, rebellious about mask-wearing and distancing, and eager to get on with life.

Trouble is, the pandemic is not over us. And as impatient and irritated and financially stressed as people are, risky behavior is more dangerous than ever.

While it was expected that cases would go up with reopening, there's a real risk that if precautions are not taken, the spike will be so great that harsher measures will be required, as is happening elsewhere.