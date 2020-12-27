Gazette opinion: Daines deserves much credit for speedy delivery of vaccines

As the two approved COVID-19 vaccines roll out, their incredibly quick of development and production give us great hope the 2021 will bring the state, the country and the world some relief.

It can't come soon enough. One in one thousand Americans — at a minimum — have died of the virus in the past nine months, including more than 900 Montanans.

Even as we navigate the bitter politics and division that led up to, and followed, last month's election, one utterly apolitical thing must be pointed out: Montana's newly re-elected senator, Steve Daines, has helped save lives, and is owed our gratitude.

Daines, who was a chemical engineer and a corporate executive before he was a politician, was troubled that back in March, when the first COVID-19 relief and stimulus bill, the CARES Act, was being formulated, not enough attention was being paid to the process of actually ending the pandemic. Rushing aid to individuals and businesses was important, certainly, but so was the development and deployment of vaccine.

Daines had professional experience with FDA-regulated products, so he knew how long approvals can take. That's not a knock on the system; the FDA has to investigate a prospective vaccine or any other drug thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective before it is released to the public.

