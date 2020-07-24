Gazette opinion: Dan Edelman will be sorely missed at MSUB

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are much saddened by the news that Chancellor Dan Edelman is leaving Montana State University Billings to attend to a serious medical condition.

Our first thoughts go to Edelman and his family and we wish them the best going forward.

Secondly, it's a tough break for a great institution that, after a lengthy period of relative instability at the top, had found an outstanding chancellor to provide the guidance, wisdom and energy the school needs and richly deserves. Edelman will be sorely missed.

Much of Edelman's two-year tenure was spent in crisis mode, first in trying to attract students and trim expenses in an effort to find fiscal equilibrium — then pivoting to deal with the COVID-19 crisis that left those best-laid plans in tatters. Edelman was busily working on Plan B, and was making good progress.

In the process, he showed both management acumen and a lot of class. His empathy and concern for students was inspiring.

MSUB and Billings as a whole are robbed of the chance to see the fruits of stewardship that would have come from a longer Edelman tenure. But he has left a lasting mark nonetheless.