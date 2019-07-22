It's hard to get people to care much about debt ceilings and Congress.
After all, in what is becoming an all-too-familiar cycle, Congress pushes toward a deadline when the government will run out of money, using the economy as hostage for some political bargaining chip only to avert financial disaster at the last minute.
For so many citizens, this narrative has been a boy crying wolf all the time.
We've heard the panic alarm sounded so many times about raising the debt ceiling and running out of money, we're accustomed to last-minute deals and moving on in times of a robust economy.
But, news out of Washington, D.C., by The Bipartisan Policy Center suggests that without Congressional intervention, the government could run out of money, defaulting on debts, a lot sooner than expected.
For many, this is still a bunch of economic mumbo jumbo. Phrased another way, though, this means that default on the debt could cause a stock market collapse, decimating stock portfolios and retirements of many. It could also trigger a huge escalation in interest rates and crippling an economy.
In other words, no good can come from this.
Economists and budget analysis predicted the United States would run out of money to pay its debts sometime during the calendar year. What it hadn't counted on is the day that happens, often called the "X date," is coming much faster than originally predicted.
Most thought the X date would not happen until October or November. But the bipartisan analysis shows that date could come as soon as September. That spells trouble for Congress which is typically in recess. If the X date happens and Congress is out of session, a series of potential crippling reactions could happen. This would harm the economy, and most importantly hurt people who can ill afford the hit.
This means that in order to stave off potential economic disaster, Congress must create a plan within the next month. And you know how well Congress does anything ahead of schedule.
This raises an important question: Why has the X date accelerated?
When it comes right down to it, government finance is pretty simple -- and this problem is fairly easy to understand. The government has not taken in as much as it predicted.
That may seem hard to believe in the heart of such a robust economy. Yet, while the economy continues to grow and add jobs, the Trump administration's tax cuts have actually slashed corporate taxes. Those taxes are the revenue (read:money) the government depends on to keep the bills paid -- important payments like Social Security.
However, the Trump-led tax cuts have indeed slashed taxes for corporations and it most notably can been seen in the federal revenues which are down despite the economy being on an uptick. Because of that decrease, the X date has been pushed up.
So as Congress comes home during the summer and prepares for a break, residents should be asking some tough questions, including how are we going to ensure the United States doesn't default on its debt and trigger an economic crisis? And, how come the Trump tax cuts aren't working?
Successful tax legislation doesn't just mean people have more money in their pockets. More money doesn't mean much if the economy is in shambles.
America can't default on its debt. Congress got us into this mess, now Congress should be able to build a plan -- a realistic plan -- to get us out.