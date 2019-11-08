Get help, give help

To request a Thanksgiving meal delivery to your home or to volunteer as a delivery driver or meal server, call the Billings Food Bank before Thanksgiving Day at 259-2856 and ask for Sheryl Shandy or Felicia Lehman.

Those who need a Thanksgiving food box to be able to prepare a holiday meal at home may request that help by coming into the Food Bank, 2112 Fourth Ave. N., between 10 a.m. and noon or 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays. Regular monthly food boxes also are available during those hours.

The Food Bank needs food donations, especially turkeys and canned vegetables. Donations may be dropped off weekdays at the Food Bank.

Food donations also may be dropped off from 6 a.m. till 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the KTVQ parking lot, Fourth Avenue North and North 32nd Street, for the annual Turkey Tuesday event.