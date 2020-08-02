Gazette opinion: DOC, Bullock made right call on death notices

The Montana Department of Corrections has changed course from its recent decision not to provide public notice of inmate deaths.
The reversal ends a policy quietly started in September 2019 not to issue any public notice about deaths of inmates under the state’s supervision, and returns to the long-held practice of making the deaths public.
It comes after excellent reporting on the issue from The Missoulian’s Seaborn Larson, followed by a July 12 editorial in this space.
The department has decided to keep a public list of all inmate deaths on its web site, making the information public at all times.
"The department took some time to digest the feedback we received over the past few weeks on how best to provide information about inmate deaths to the public. We believe this is an appropriate solution," Department of Corrections Director Reginald Michael said.
We do, too.
As a matter of course, the department will not issue press releases should an inmate pass away of natural causes or apparent suicide," a DOC spokesperson said in an email. "That said, should an offender die under apparent suspicious circumstances, such as homicide in one of our facilities, be assured the DOC would issue a press release notifying the public of the situation and directing queries to the appropriate investigating office. Also, in response to the public's concern related to COVID-19, the department would issue a press release in the case of a COVID-19 death in a format that ensures the inmate's privacy.” The department says it has had no COVID-related inmate deaths to date.
We applaud Michael and Gov. Steve Bullock for seeing that the Department of Corrections’ informal policy change last September was ill-advised. The decision to take a different course is a victory for transparency and open government.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!