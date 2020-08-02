Gazette opinion: DOC, Bullock made right call on death notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Department of Corrections has changed course from its recent decision not to provide public notice of inmate deaths.

The reversal ends a policy quietly started in September 2019 not to issue any public notice about deaths of inmates under the state’s supervision, and returns to the long-held practice of making the deaths public.

It comes after excellent reporting on the issue from The Missoulian’s Seaborn Larson, followed by a July 12 editorial in this space.

The department has decided to keep a public list of all inmate deaths on its web site, making the information public at all times.

"The department took some time to digest the feedback we received over the past few weeks on how best to provide information about inmate deaths to the public. We believe this is an appropriate solution," Department of Corrections Director Reginald Michael said.

We do, too.