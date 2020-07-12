Gazette opinion: DOC decision is antithetical to good government

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fact that Montana Department of Corrections officials "decided to move away from" notifying the public about inmate deaths is not only bad government and seemingly diametrically opposed to the transparency espoused by the Bullock administration. It's also a disturbing indication of larger issues with corrections in the state.

Thanks to the excellent reporting of The Missoulian's Seaborn Larson, Montanans were told last week that 20 people have died in the custody of the Department of Corrections since the long-held policy of notifying the public of inmate deaths was apparently changed last fall in an informal conversation among bureaucrats.

Fifteen of those deaths have come in 2020, a tally higher than those of the previous two years combined.

This is not information Montana journalists should have to specifically ask for. This is public information that should be shared routinely.

At least two of the 2020 deaths have been classified as suicides, including Laurence Alan Stewart II, who was in the midst of negotiating a legal settlement with the state after accusing the DOC of allowing him to be sexually harassed. Negotiations between Stewart and the state on a settlement had just broken down just a couple of days prior to his now-reported suicide.