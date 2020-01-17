If most Americans haven't heard that two U.S. soldiers were killed and two others wounded by a bomb Saturday in Afghanistan, it's probably because back home we're fixated on Iran, Iraq, impeachment and the political or celebrity scandal of the hour.
U.S. military personnel have been in combat in Afghanistan since October 2001. Some of the 13,000 U.S. soldiers now deployed to Afghanistan weren't even born when the war began after the 911 attacks perpetrated by al-Qaida, which back then was based in Afghanistan. The Taliban controlled that poor and remote country and they allowed al-Qaida to hatch and execute its terrorist plots.
More than 2,400 American soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen have died in the Afghan war. More than 20,000 have been wounded.
The latest casualties have been identified by the U.S. military as 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Ian P. McLaughlin of Newport News, Virginia; and 21-year-old Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon of Joliet, Illinois. Both soldiers were assigned to 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
The Taliban took responsibility for Saturday’s attack. A Taliban spokesman, Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, told the Associated Press that it occurred in the southern Kandahar province.
McLaughlin and Villalon were killed when a roadside bomb exploded by their military vehicle.
One might think the war in Afghanistan is winding down as little notice as it receives in the media and from U.S. leaders. But last year was the deadliest for U.S. service members since 2014, with at least 22 American troops killed — even as Washington engaged in peace talks with the Taliban.
You have free articles remaining.
The latest attack seemed certain to stall fresh efforts to restart the on-again, off-again peace talks between Washington and the Taliban, the AP noted.
About half of Afghanistan is under Taliban control and their fighters target Afghan government and U.S. forces nearly every day. Dozens of Afghan civilians have been slaughtered by the Taliban.
Among the 13,000 U.S. troops now in Afghanistan, about 5,000 are doing counterterrorism missions, according to the AP. The rest are part of a NATO mission to train, advise and assist the Afghan security forces. Additionally, thousands of U.S. civilian contractors are working for the U.S. military in Afghanistan; many contract workers are veterans of the U.S. armed forces.
Remember that the White House said the killing of Iran's top military general was in retaliation for the Iranian-backed attack that killed one U.S. contractor in Iraq? What is the proper response to the attack Saturday that killed an American father of four young children and a new U.S. soldier on his first Afghan deployment?
There is no easy way out, but Afghanistan must not be forgotten. American has a national security interest in preventing a resurgence of anti-American terrorists operating in Afghanistan. America's best military, diplomatic and strategic thinkers must be assigned to find a way forward that doesn't leave us in this quagmire and won't allow Afghanistan to slip back into the lawless land in which al-Qaida thrived and new terrorist organizations can take root.
The military news publication Stars and Stripes recently published a tribute to the 22 American military members who gave their lives for our country last year in Afghanistan. To read the tribute, go to the link with this Gazette opinion at billingsgazette.com.