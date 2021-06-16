Gazette opinion: Enjoy summer, with a couple of shots

This just in: Summer is actually happening this year.

Restaurants, bars and shops are crowded with patrons. Concerts and other gigs are bringing sweet music to the masses. The beautifully revamped Alberta Bair Theater is indeed "bringing the excitement of the performing arts" to us, starting this week with Rimrock Hot Club. The Billings Mustangs are enjoying the full-throated support of their fan base. The Mustangs come home for a six-game set against Grand Junction, starting Wednesday. The Yellowstone Valley Farmers' Market is getting ready to return July 17. And MontanaFair plans to be back with all the fun you can enjoy come August.

We are absolutely thrilled to see such a robust recovery underway.

There's just one thing that bothers us: 34.58.

That's the percentage of age-eligible Yellowstone County residents that is fully vaccinated. Some 39.23 percent have had at least one shot.

Those numbers are far too low, given the thousands of (unmasked) folks who are going about their back-to-normal summer activities.

They are significantly below the statewide totals of 41.86 percent fully vaccinated and 47.87 percent with at least one shot.