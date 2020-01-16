It's hard for kids to have a good Friday in school if they know there's no food at home for Saturday and Sunday.
BackPack Meals relieves that hunger worry by partnering with Billings public elementary schools to send nutritious, easy-open meals home in back packs every Friday.
Principal Clay Herron has seen the need for BackPack Meals double during his tenure at Ponderosa Elementary where 100% of students receive free or reduced price breakfast and lunch due to low family incomes. BackPack Meals help the neediest 70 students out of 307 Ponderosa students. Families of students getting BackPack Meals may be getting other assistance, such as food stamps, but it's not enough to feed their children all week, all month.
BackPack Meals volunteers deliver the kids' meals on Thursdays. Ponderosa School secretary Leslie Clark, resource teacher Kelsey Gum and paraprofessional Sheryl Killham quietly slip the meal packs into the the children's back packs while their class is at recess.
Teachers and counselors recommend students for the program when they see signs that food needs aren't being met at home. Parents are contacted and provided information about other nutrition programs, such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. But for some extremely needy families, the monthly SNAP and free in-school meals aren't sufficient to keep kids fed out of school. (SNAP doesn't provide enough food to last the entire month, so some families also rely on private charities such as Billings Food Bank and Family Service for groceries, especially toward the end of the month.)
"There will be less stress on kids if they know there's food there," Herron said. "They are happier. The kids are excited to get the backpack meals."
For long weekends or the holiday vacation, the schools start sending extra meals home for multiple days so the backpacks won't be too heavy for little kids.
Virginia Mermel, a professional nutritionist, organized the program 11 years ago and still leads it. Private donations fund meal packs that include two cereals, two shelf-stable cartons of milk, two fruits with vitamin C, two entrees (e.g. red beans and rice, chicken chili, spaghetti and meatballs) and two small snack bars. All the foods are single-serve with pull tab opening. None have to be heated to be eaten.
"Our first role is to stabilize the kids to make sure they are fed," said Mermel, who holds a doctorate in nutrition and exercise physiology. "My goal is to have kids fed, fit and ready to learn."
Newman Elementary Principal Joe Walsh first worked with the BackPack Meals as a counselor at Bench Elementary.
"What it does not only for students, but also for families is to provide consistent, reliable support without judgment," Walsh said. Parents are given the opportunity to opt into the program, and to opt out if they no longer need it. "Families will responsibly call us and say 'it's been helpful, but we're good now and we want you to help another family in need.' "
Forty of Newman's 228 students recently were receiving BackPack Meals.
Around 335 students in K-5 and special education pre-kindergarten receive BackPack meals at a cost of $4.25 per student per week. Money for meals is donated by local individuals and businesses. Food is purchased through the Montana Food Bank Network.
Jersey Day Jan. 31
Community members can support this successful nutrition program with 406 BackPack Jersey Day on Jan. 31 (the Friday before the Super Bowl). Participants are asked to donate any amount they want to to BackPack Meals and to wear their favorite team jersey on Jan. 31.
Sponsored by the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, last year's event raised about $9,000 with contributions from community members, school staff and students, who are encouraged to wear team shirts even if they don't give cash. Jersey Day isn't just for Super Bowl fans; wearing any shirt for any type of sports or academic team is encouraged.
For more information, contact the Education Foundation for BPS at 406-281-5149 or foundation@billingsschools.org. Donations may be made by sending a check to Education Foundation for BPS, Attn: BackPack Meals, 415 N. 30th Street, Billings, MT 59101 or online at www.efbps.org.