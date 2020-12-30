Gazette opinion: Felton, other health officers deserve our thanks

For the past nine months-plus, as the horror of COVID-19 has waxed and waned — unfortunately, mostly waxed — John Felton and Riverstone Health have been doing their level best to save your life.
Yours, and the rest of the 161,000 residents of the county.
Almost exactly one in one thousand have died.
Felton has been the epitome of responsibility and professionalism throughout this awful year.
He has exhibited patience, compassion and resolve in the face of a health officer's worst nightmare.
His every move has been debated, scrutinized, criticized and in some unfortunate cases ignored.
But he and Billings' formidable health infrastructure have stood resolute against the pandemic.
We wish we could congratulate them for a job well done. But the best we can do is congratulate them for a job well under way.
Because we're not done.
This week, as vaccine deliveries began to happen, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned the country that "the worst is yet to come."
We are certain that the months between now and when Montanans are extensively vaccinated will try the state's resolve to take every possible precaution against the spread of the virus.
Felton's juggling act will continue, urging people to take precautions, coordinating between hospitals and other providers, and enforcing existing restrictions.
But at year's end, we owe Felton an enormous debt of gratitude for all he and his colleagues have done.
The same goes for health officers all across the state.
Many health officers in Montana and around the nation have been driven from office in 2020 — by non-supportive county governments, and by hostility and occasional threats of physical violence from those ignorant enough not to believe in the science behind the virus and the sensible precautions necessary.
That is an absolute outrage.
We know that Felton has not been spared the threats and invective as he has gone about the huge job of trying to protect all of us. But he has been unwavering in his efforts.
To him, and to every health officer, health board member and health department staffer in Montana: We are proud of you, and we are grateful to you. Thank you for your efforts on our behalf.