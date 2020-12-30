Gazette opinion: Felton, other health officers deserve our thanks

For the past nine months-plus, as the horror of COVID-19 has waxed and waned — unfortunately, mostly waxed — John Felton and Riverstone Health have been doing their level best to save your life.

Yours, and the rest of the 161,000 residents of the county.

Almost exactly one in one thousand have died.

Felton has been the epitome of responsibility and professionalism throughout this awful year.

He has exhibited patience, compassion and resolve in the face of a health officer's worst nightmare.

His every move has been debated, scrutinized, criticized and in some unfortunate cases ignored.

But he and Billings' formidable health infrastructure have stood resolute against the pandemic.

We wish we could congratulate them for a job well done. But the best we can do is congratulate them for a job well under way.

Because we're not done.

This week, as vaccine deliveries began to happen, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned the country that "the worst is yet to come."