Gazette opinion: Fiscal irresponsibility and politics won't fix the budget

If you take a look at the federal budget deficit for the next year, it's breathtaking.
Not in a good way.
The Congressional Budget Office confirmed Tuesday that the budget deficit would crack the $1 trillion mark. To be fair, this has happened before, but it was during the Obama administration, as the country was pumping billions into an economy to jolt it back to life. Today, no such stimulus is needed because in the words of President Donald Trump, the economy is experiencing historic highs.
Most of the time, during rich years, the government pays down the debt or finances new spending with growth in the economy. But it continues to spend well beyond its means, saddling some future taxpayers with today's debt.
For so many reasons, this is truly a bipartisan problem. And, we mean that literally.
The budget is a function of a very split government, both Democrats and Republicans, who, despite so many disagreements, all seem to help each other become complicit when it comes to spending gobs of money.
Both sides are guilty of spending too much, raising too little in revenue, and most importantly, not being transparent with how much debt we're creating for our children. That's really the problem.
If America wants to spend itself so deeply in debt, that should be something that is disclosed at every turn to the American public and voted on. We'd wager few people would willingly spend themselves into such a precarious financial position.
Granted, an aging population and increase health care costs help push those budget deficit numbers, but remember programs like Social Security originally had money set aside until Congress decided to use it. Our problem has only grown worse.
Meanwhile, Democrats running to replace Trump are doing a horrible job coming up with solutions to the problem. The University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School model, a nonpartisan analysis, broke down Democratic front-runners Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden's tax proposals. Those results were equally appalling.
For example, using Sanders' plan, it shows that his campaign has overestimated how much his "taxing the wealthy" plan was off — by more than $1 trillion. Wharton estimates it could be as much as $1.5 trillion; that's roughly 30 percent.
Here's another rather sobering conclusion Wharton raised:"The Sanders wealth tax would decrease GDP by 1.1 percent in 2050, as disincentives to save and invest outweigh the benefits of deficit reduction."
Meanwhile, the school applied the same rigorous analysis to Biden's plan. Biden missed his revenue estimates by as much as $900 billion, which is also about 30 percent more than he's claimed.
Numbers that are this detached from reality do a disservice to voters. While promises are part of politics, being this far off is tantamount to saying anything to get elected — or lying.
Clearly our problem is not just the Republicans, nor is it solely the Democrats. There's plenty of blame to go around, but if we're not careful, there won't be enough money to around.
The solutions are simple, but uncomfortable. We will have to either reduce spending or increase taxing. Unfortunately, that's something that both political parties hate — cutting programs or raising taxes.
Neither our current budget deficit nor the newly proposed tax plans even come close to solving our problems by making us fiscally solvent.