Gazette opinion: Fiscal irresponsibility and politics won't fix the budget

If you take a look at the federal budget deficit for the next year, it's breathtaking.

Not in a good way.

The Congressional Budget Office confirmed Tuesday that the budget deficit would crack the $1 trillion mark. To be fair, this has happened before, but it was during the Obama administration, as the country was pumping billions into an economy to jolt it back to life. Today, no such stimulus is needed because in the words of President Donald Trump, the economy is experiencing historic highs.

Most of the time, during rich years, the government pays down the debt or finances new spending with growth in the economy. But it continues to spend well beyond its means, saddling some future taxpayers with today's debt.

For so many reasons, this is truly a bipartisan problem. And, we mean that literally.

The budget is a function of a very split government, both Democrats and Republicans, who, despite so many disagreements, all seem to help each other become complicit when it comes to spending gobs of money.

Both sides are guilty of spending too much, raising too little in revenue, and most importantly, not being transparent with how much debt we're creating for our children. That's really the problem.