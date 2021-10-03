Gazette opinion: Fish & Wildlife Commission is on the wrong track

On a variety of issues vital to the state's stewardship of public wildlife resources and the principles of fair-chase hunting, the majority of our current Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission is acting in direct opposition to the public interest.

First, wolves. Admittedly, the commission was presented with ugly choices by the Legislature's passage of draconian anti-wolf measures requiring regulatory changes. But there was significant latitude in choices offered by FWP staff as ways to comply with the Legislature's misguided wolf-regulation legislation.

Instead of choosing a path that would have minimized the damage, the commission, by a 3-2 vote, doubled down.

The commission legalized the use of dangerous snares for trapping wolves on both public and private lands — devices that can indiscriminately kill other wildlife or domestic pets — as well as night hunting of wolves on private lands and the use of baits for the hunting and trapping of wolves.

The regulations also extend the length of the wolf trapping season, increase the harvest limit from five to 10 wolves per person, and eliminate harvest limits in two small Wolf Management Units bordering Yellowstone National Park and in one bordering Glacier National Park.