Gazette opinion: For whatever reason, bipartisanship is good for our delegation, state

The Great American Outdoors Act is a gloriously improbable but magnificent piece of legislation that accomplishes two things that Montana outdoor activists have been pushing for years: Full permanent funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, to the tune of $900 million a year, and another $9.5 billion to address deferred maintenance on public lands across America, including our Montana national parks.

Sen. Steve Daines has said he played a major role in talking President Trump into supporting the measure. Which is interesting, because there are elements of the bill, particularly full funding for LWCF, that Daines himself had previously not supported.

It’s true that election years can make for great legislation. Both Daines and Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, currently part of the Senate’s Republican majority, are seen as vulnerable, with control of the Senate in the balance. It’s thought that their support – and Trump’s – for this measure may be important to their reelection campaigns.

On Tuesday, when Trump signed the bill at the White House, with Daines and Gardner in attendance, he said, “This landmark legislation would not have been possible without the incredible leadership and hard work of two outstanding senators in particular, and two fine people, Cory Gardner and Steve Daines. I want to thank you both.”