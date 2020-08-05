Gazette opinion: For whatever reason, bipartisanship is good for our delegation, state

The Great American Outdoors Act is a gloriously improbable but magnificent piece of legislation that accomplishes two things that Montana outdoor activists have been pushing for years: Full permanent funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, to the tune of $900 million a year, and another $9.5 billion to address deferred maintenance on public lands across America, including our Montana national parks.
Sen. Steve Daines has said he played a major role in talking President Trump into supporting the measure. Which is interesting, because there are elements of the bill, particularly full funding for LWCF, that Daines himself had previously not supported.
It’s true that election years can make for great legislation. Both Daines and Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, currently part of the Senate’s Republican majority, are seen as vulnerable, with control of the Senate in the balance. It’s thought that their support – and Trump’s – for this measure may be important to their reelection campaigns.
On Tuesday, when Trump signed the bill at the White House, with Daines and Gardner in attendance, he said, “This landmark legislation would not have been possible without the incredible leadership and hard work of two outstanding senators in particular, and two fine people, Cory Gardner and Steve Daines. I want to thank you both.”
None of that is negative. The result itself dwarfs political concerns.
But you can understand the rather pointed comments in Sen. Jon Tester’s news release on the signing, which said, “Tester first introduced a bill to fully fund the LWCF in 2009, and until recently was the only member of the Montana delegation to support full, mandatory funding for LWCF.”
The result does show how important bipartisanship can be in a deeply divided Senate.
We are pleased to note that both Tester and Daines have also collaborated to cosponsor the CSKT water rights settlement, which would settle a century-old dispute between the state and federal governments and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
That bipartisan backing will be critical to getting the settlement through Congress.
Whatever happens in November, it’s important that such significant progress is made on these enormous issues, and we hope there will be more such collaboration in the delegation going forward.
