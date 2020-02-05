Gazette opinion: Garcia's got to go

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Even if Garcia refuses to step down, he would remain a lame-duck legislator for the interim, when he at least he could exit politics, understanding that he's betrayed that which makes America strong — firm convictions and a diversity of opinion.

But now, as the election season heats up, he's not exiting disgraced and excoriated, he's continuing in politics.

That means the voters will have to do what he did not have the shame to do himself, resign. The voters in Billings must remove Garcia through the ballot.

Rarely, if ever, has The Billings Gazette Editorial Board called on voters to remove a candidate so soon after they've filed. While the newspaper has a long tradition of endorsing candidates and calling on leaders for action, we don't believe in casting a vote against someone so much as we believe in voting for the better candidate. However, Garcia simply cannot be ignored.

By holding public office as a state lawmaker, his words carry weight and he can influence legislation that could affect every Montanan. Easy as it would be to dismiss him as an ill-informed, cruel bloviator, we must condemn him and urge action because we cannot afford to have people believe it's acceptable to harm or jail people because of political beliefs. Socialism may be wrong, but it's not a crime.