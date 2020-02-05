Gazette opinion: Garcia's got to go

Let us pray.
Seriously and collectively, let us pray that God soon speaks to state Rep. Rodney Garcia, who continues to make national headlines for his bigoted, off-the-wall views which aren't only un-American, but downright illegal.
Yesterday, we said Garcia, who advocated for socialists to be either executed or jailed, shouldn't run for election. We weren't alone; the leadership in the state House of Representatives called for him to step down after it previously asked him to disavow his remarks.
And, the Montana Republican Party condemned Garcia. Good for them for standing against one of their own whose views were not only indefensible, but abhorrent.
Instead of backing off, Garcia tripled down saying the only way he'd resign is if God asked him to. It appears he filed to run for a State Senate seat the same day he was in Helena, making comments about socialists.
Let's get this straight: Garcia wouldn't back off comments that Americans should kill one another for their beliefs, and then he has the gall to bring God into his politics?
Lord, please save us from this lawmaker.
Even Garcia's own party has condemned his remarks and asked him to step down. His own party has had the clarity and conviction to tell him to step aside now the voters should do the same.
Even if Garcia refuses to step down, he would remain a lame-duck legislator for the interim, when he at least he could exit politics, understanding that he's betrayed that which makes America strong — firm convictions and a diversity of opinion.
But now, as the election season heats up, he's not exiting disgraced and excoriated, he's continuing in politics.
That means the voters will have to do what he did not have the shame to do himself, resign. The voters in Billings must remove Garcia through the ballot.
Rarely, if ever, has The Billings Gazette Editorial Board called on voters to remove a candidate so soon after they've filed. While the newspaper has a long tradition of endorsing candidates and calling on leaders for action, we don't believe in casting a vote against someone so much as we believe in voting for the better candidate. However, Garcia simply cannot be ignored.
By holding public office as a state lawmaker, his words carry weight and he can influence legislation that could affect every Montanan. Easy as it would be to dismiss him as an ill-informed, cruel bloviator, we must condemn him and urge action because we cannot afford to have people believe it's acceptable to harm or jail people because of political beliefs. Socialism may be wrong, but it's not a crime.
In a day where Democrats and Republicans are nearly at war on every subject, and both sides seem eager to demonize each other, any more division and discord is dangerous. Suggesting violence is acceptable puts us on a dangerous path, and Montana lawmakers of all parties recognized that. Remember, we're the state that elected Greg Gianforte, a man who assaulted another; it's foolish to think that Garcia's overheated rhetoric couldn't inspire others to act on it.
Finally, Garcia's comments have been circulated worldwide. That means that both Billings and Montana are linked with Garcia's views. That's why it's imperative that we send a resounding signal — a firm rejection — of Garcia's illegal, illogical drivel.
Sadly, this isn't the first time Garcia has made outlandish statements. Other members of his own party have asked him to curb his tongue. He's previously suggested that it was acceptable to assault child protection workers, and he once told the Missoula Independent that Karl Marx was a devil worshipper, but refused to give evidence of it.
Really, Garcia's comments about socialists and his allegations that the Constitution gives him cover to jail or execute them is another in a long line of crazy talk. But if voters don't stop Garcia soon, what's the next outlandish thing to come out of his mouth? More importantly, who will act on his words, and how dangerous could that be?
Billings and Montana are better than Garcia's words, we're not his words at all. He doesn't speak for us and we should see to that.