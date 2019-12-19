Have you heard the citizens of Billings clamoring for a new City Hall?
Neither have we.
Yet the City Council has solicited proposals for space to consolidate city offices, meeting rooms and a courtroom in one place. The offer city leaders selected as the best would cost about $27 million and purchase three floors of the Stillwater Building, the former federal courthouse just a block from City Hall.
This city has long been short on space for city departments, and the Municipal Court is especially crunched, but the idea of moving not just the court, not just the offices in City Hall, but offices all over downtown to one place that the city would buy has only been discussed publicly very recently. It is concerning that this discussion is revving up just months before it might be on a city ballot with public safety services. The need for more police officers, more firefighters and additional fire stations in our growing city has been clear for many years, but the last attempt several years ago failed to win voter approval for funding.
As four new council members prepare to take office in January, let's carefully consider what additional space the city needs.
Has there been a cost-benefit analysis demonstrating savings in expenses or improvement is services by consolidating city offices at a single location?
If the city purchased most of the Stillwater Building, what would happen to the downtown tax base? Wouldn't the city owned space come off the tax rolls, thereby reducing funds available for the downtown tax increment financing district?
What about the privately owned buildings where the city is now renting space. For example, City-County Planning is in the Miller Building and Public Works is in the historic Northern Pacific Depot. Wouldn't city office consolidation create other vacancies downtown?
What happens to the old City Hall, which occupies half a block on North 27th Street, including and attached parking garage? What is the resale value and the likelihood of converting that property to private or commercial uses?
The Stillwater Building itself sold for a nominal amount when the federal government decided to abandon the asbestos-laden structure and build a new courthouse. The present owner has abated the asbestos and also invested in an attached parking structure. The improvements are remarkable; the question is whether the public is willing to pay for it to be a new City Hall.
The council discussion Monday night included the impact of a City Hall proposal on a public safety proposal. What is the council's priority? More space for all city offices or providing adequate fire, emergency communications and court personnel demanded by the volume of calls for service and resulting arrests?
Billings citizens deserve answers to these questions.
A public safety levy must be on the ballot early enough in 2020 that any voter-approved tax increase can be assessed starting in November 2020. The city's public safety levy and general fund reserves cannot sustain the current level of police and fire services beyond 2020 without an increase in funding. The only way to get a funding boost large enough to cover the funding shortfall is to get voter approval. The city has already cut expenses and rejected staffing increases. The property tax is the only funding source state law allows local governments to fund the basic public services that aren't covered by user fees. Billings cannot cover the police and fire budget by charging everyone who calls 911 — nor should it.
On Monday night, the council was told that the public safety levy and a possible vote on buying City Hall space should be on the ballot no later than June 2020.
Before deciding what to present to voters, the council should gauge public opinion with a scientifically valid poll. Billings Public Schools used a survey seven years ago to help trustees decide what school bond proposal would be acceptable to a majority. The bond issue passed, not with everything that could have been justified, but with the improvements most people surveyed said they would support.
Now is the time to check public opinion to offer an acceptable proposal for public safety.
Now is the time to consider every option for acquiring city service space, to prioritize immediate needs and to find out what voters are likely to support.