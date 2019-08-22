Today's opinion page presents Gazette City Council survey responses from Ward 4 candidates Carmelita Dominguez, Nicole Gallagher, Daron Olson, Gordon Olson and Pam Purinton.
Responses from candidates in Ward 5 will be printed Friday. Responses from all candidates are posted at billingsgazette.com.
Here are the questions The Gazette posed to each candidate:
1. What is the most important issue for residents of your city ward and what will you do to address it if elected?
2. The city’s annual budget is being balanced by using reserve funds for a portion of police and fire department costs, but this funding is unsustainable after next year. What should the City Council do to ensure adequate public safety services for Billings’ future?
3. What are your priorities for Billings’ city parks, trails and public lands? How will you work for those priorities on the council?
4. What role should city government play in promoting economic development?