Gazette opinion: Gianforte bought his own plane. Good for him, and for us

Gov. Steve Bullock's use of a state plane for much of his official travel around the state was long a bone of contention between the former governor and Republicans in the Legislature.

Montana's a big state, and that makes driving to, say, Billings (or Glendive or Scobey) from Helena completely impractical. Sometimes, the governor needs to travel by air. (Republicans were less impressed, however, when Bullock used the state plane to go from Helena to Butte and back.)

When Gov. Greg Gianforte ran unsuccessfully against Bullock in 2016, he criticized Bullock's use of the plane, and said that if elected he'd sell it. Bullock settled a complaint about campaign use of the state plane for $3,000 during that campaign.

So we were naturally curious how the plane situation would work for Gianforte when he was actually elected governor.

This week, we found out.

Gianforte is not interested in using the state plane — or in charging the state for his air travel.

That doesn't mean he doesn't see the need to fly to some destinations around the state. He simply bought his own airplane and hired his own pilot.