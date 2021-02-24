Gazette opinion: Gianforte bought his own plane. Good for him, and for us

Gov. Steve Bullock's use of a state plane for much of his official travel around the state was long a bone of contention between the former governor and Republicans in the Legislature.
Montana's a big state, and that makes driving to, say, Billings (or Glendive or Scobey) from Helena completely impractical. Sometimes, the governor needs to travel by air. (Republicans were less impressed, however, when Bullock used the state plane to go from Helena to Butte and back.)
When Gov. Greg Gianforte ran unsuccessfully against Bullock in 2016, he criticized Bullock's use of the plane, and said that if elected he'd sell it. Bullock settled a complaint about campaign use of the state plane for $3,000 during that campaign.
So we were naturally curious how the plane situation would work for Gianforte when he was actually elected governor.
This week, we found out.
Gianforte is not interested in using the state plane — or in charging the state for his air travel.
That doesn't mean he doesn't see the need to fly to some destinations around the state. He simply bought his own airplane and hired his own pilot.
And what an airplane. The 9-seat Pilatus PC-12 is called "the world's greatest single" by its manufacturer, Pilatus of Stans, Switzerland, and boasts a range of more than 1,700 miles, a cruising speed of more than 300 mph and excellent fuel economy. The turboprop is well-suited for Montana's demanding flying conditions. Gianforte's 2017 model had to set him back somewhere in the $4 million range.
We are sure some will look this gift horse in the mouth. There will doubtless be complaints about laying off a couple of state employees, about whether the move will leave future governors grounded, et cetera.
But we believe the correct response is to thank Gianforte for saving the state a considerable chunk of money.
The budget for operating the state-owned aircraft for this biennium was $618,250, including 1.5 full-time equivalent positions. In the eight years Bullock was governor, the state spent $2.37 million on the air transportation program for him.
While we don't believe being vastly wealthy should be a prerequisite for political office, we see no harm in the state benefiting from Gianforte's wealth in this way.
Thanks, Governor.