Gazette opinion: Gianforte shows thoughtful approach with transition committees

Greg Gianforte has begun the transition to his tenure as governor of Montana by naming multiple advisory committees — the first to help him formulate a strategy for fighting COVID-19, and subsequent committees to inform his selections of leaders for various state agencies.

In a state where a sea change in government is pending after 16 years of checks and balances between governor and Legislature, his choices for these committees are the topic of endless speculation and interpretation.

Perhaps most criticized has been the makeup of the advisory panel to recommend a new director for the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The panel certainly appears to be skewed against conservation organizations.

Gianforte’s COVID-19 committee, which he announced in two installments, is inclusive. Science and public health-centric views will get aired along with more partisan views from the majority of conservative Republicans.

Taken as a whole, his advisory panels have the appearance of, if not balance, inclusion. There are certainly individual appointments that give us pause, such as Rep. Kerry White of Bozeman, who recently enhanced his reputation as a fringe right-wing radical by referring to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as a “hoe” in social-media posts.