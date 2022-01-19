Gazette opinion: Gianforte's first year — Overreach, pandemic ... and being there

We disagree with taking the management of our universities away from the Board of Regents. We disagree with taking the nomination of candidates to fill judicial vacancies out of the hands of a nonpartisan commission. We disagree with taking control away from local government and centralizing it in the state’s executive branch (that doesn’t seem congruent with conservative philosophy to us).

And we are frankly livid with the administration’s obstructionist interpretation of public records laws. Not, it should be said, that the previous administration was any paragon in this area.

The point is that these are things that voters didn’t endorse by voting Gianforte into office. Nobody campaigned on any of the above, with the exception of COVID management differences with the prior administration. They weren’t a part of The Billings Gazette’s decision to endorse Gianforte in 2020. And we find them disappointing in the extreme.

That said, Gianforte has done some things extremely well, whether Democrats or other detractors wish to admit it or not.