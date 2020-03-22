Gazette opinion: Harada deserves more than a slap on the wrist

Remember, one of those of cases was former Yellowstone County District Judge G. Todd Baugh, who made statements about a rape victim looking older than she was. For that, Baugh drew international ire, was censured and suspended for a month without pay. He retired quickly after that.

While it's hard to compare Baugh with Harada, the number of infractions Harada has admitted to is substantially more than Baugh, and yet she somehow gets nothing more than a public tsk-tsking.

While there's virtually no parallel to compare in Harada's case, here's what we do know: Harada has admitted to a number of very serious charges. Those charges raise substantial questions about her judgment and ethics, which form the bedrock of a judge's integrity. We question whether Harada has the right qualities to be a district judge, and we question whether those in her courtroom will receive a fair shake, given her admissions.

That alone should give the Montana State Supreme Court pause.

While we cannot suggest what punishment is appropriate, we know that serious questions about Harada's fitness for the bench have been confirmed. Meanwhile, lawyers and one of her colleagues have raised questions about the veracity of her admissions and the punishment she's receiving.