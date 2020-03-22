Gazette opinion: Harada deserves more than a slap on the wrist

Something seems really wrong with the way District Judge Ashley Harada's case is being handled.
And that's important, because how the judicial system is perceived affects how much faith folks have in the justice they receive here.
Let's recount the situation because we believe it is exceptional. A sitting judge admits to a list of misstatements and poor behavior including not reporting a nanny on taxes, trying to get a student nixed from law school, and other campaign-related violations. Even though she admitted to those items, her excuses seems to strain credulity in the opinion of one of her colleagues and several other local attorneys.
Harada has agreed to a public censure, admitting she was wrong and taking what is little more than a public rebuke and slap on the wrist.
The local lawyers and sitting Judge Gregory Todd have objected to the punishment, saying the process amounts to a mockery of justice, and they worry that only taking this symbolic action will encourage others in the judiciary to engage in similar deception.
Let's pause for a moment and consider what an exceptional set of circumstances we're facing. In the past 30 years, only eight other judges have faced sanctions. And it's nearly unprecedented that a sitting colleague and other attorneys would object to the disciplinary sanctions. In many of the previous cases, judges exited the bench, or did not run for re-election, realizing that public perception and sentiment would inhibit them from doing their job.
Remember, one of those of cases was former Yellowstone County District Judge G. Todd Baugh, who made statements about a rape victim looking older than she was. For that, Baugh drew international ire, was censured and suspended for a month without pay. He retired quickly after that.
While it's hard to compare Baugh with Harada, the number of infractions Harada has admitted to is substantially more than Baugh, and yet she somehow gets nothing more than a public tsk-tsking.
While there's virtually no parallel to compare in Harada's case, here's what we do know: Harada has admitted to a number of very serious charges. Those charges raise substantial questions about her judgment and ethics, which form the bedrock of a judge's integrity. We question whether Harada has the right qualities to be a district judge, and we question whether those in her courtroom will receive a fair shake, given her admissions.
That alone should give the Montana State Supreme Court pause.
While we cannot suggest what punishment is appropriate, we know that serious questions about Harada's fitness for the bench have been confirmed. Meanwhile, lawyers and one of her colleagues have raised questions about the veracity of her admissions and the punishment she's receiving.
In other words, the judicial system's integrity and processes have been questioned by those who are in a great position to raise concerns. Having absolute faith in the fidelity of our courts is essential. In other words, we need to trust that the process is transparent, fair and absolutely above reproach. We cannot afford to have citizens, buttressed by other judges and lawyers, claim that the process of disciplining judges is tilted by judges covering for their colleagues.
There is a public perception problem, and we have reason to believe that the statements of Harada and her lawyer twist and contort the truth.
Furthermore, former Judge Russell Fagg, who represents Harada, making comments about political payback are undercut by one simple fact: This situation would not be possible without his client's admissions that she made serious mistakes. This isn't about politics, it's about having trust and faith in the judgment of those sit in judgment of others.
In order to clear up these statements and these situations, we urge the Supreme Court to look into these concerns and reconsider the case. The Montana Supreme Court should not make its disciplinary decisions based on misstatements or questionable admissions. It needs to reopen and reconsider the case based on the concerns raised by the lawyers and Judge Todd.