Gazette opinion: Hydrogen projects are ripe for Montana, NorthWestern Energy

Time and tide wait for no man, and it's clear that the tides of climate-related change are lapping against Montana's shores.

While places like Miami Beach are uncomfortably contemplating large sea walls, the impacts are less obvious here, but they are here nonetheless.

The state, long an exporter of coal-fired power, is facing a rapidly approaching reckoning.

While Montana has not yet seen fit to do so, neighboring states like Idaho, Washington and Oregon have set hard, statutory deadlines for decarbonization. That means sources of green energy are in great demand. Coal? Not so much.

The Legislature and the executive branch of Montana's state government can whistle past this graveyard all they want, but temporary measures like trying to drag Colstrip owners into Montana to resolve their disputes, and trying to force the owners to pay for extended maintenance at the plant, are not destined to be effective.